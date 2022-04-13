CVS closing 2 Longs Drugs locations in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - CVS is closing two of its Longs Drugs locations in Hawaii, the company said Wednesday.

It closed its Bishop Street location on April 1, transferring prescriptions to the Pali Highway store.

CVS also plans to close one of its five Longs stores in Hilo — on Ponahawai Street — in May.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” the company said, in an emailed statement.

“Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.”

All employees were offered jobs at other Longs stores.

