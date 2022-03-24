Police seek person of interest in fatal Waipahu shooting investigation
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement sources said police are looking for a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man in Waipahu.
Authorities said Aigofie “Jay” Aigofie was killed in a shooting at Honowai Neighborhood Park on Feb. 13.
HPD said he was hanging out with friends at the park when a man and a woman drove up in a car and got into an argument with the group.
The suspect then shot Aigofie and fled the scene. There has been no word on whether the person of interest is the suspect.
The person of interest is described as a 5′9′' or 10′' and in his mid 30.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Honolulu police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
