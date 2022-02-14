Man found dead after apparent shooting in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was found dead after an apparent shooting in Waipahu late Sunday, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened on Honowai Street by Honowai Elementary School around 11:30 p.m.

EMS said the man appeared to be in his 30s.

No other injuries were reported.

Honolulu police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

