OIA to allow fans back in the stands for some winter sports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Oahu Interscholastic Association said spectators will be allowed at some public high school sports games beginning on Monday.

The association had previously reinstated the ban on fans earlier this month amid concerns of the Omicron variant and surging COVID cases.

Under the rules, OIA said spectators at both indoor and outdoor sports will have to wear masks. Fans must also be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test taken with 48 hours of the event.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Monday for winter sports like basketball and the soccer playoffs. Meanwhile, officials said fans will not be allowed at wrestling events.

