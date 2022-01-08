Public school sports leagues on Oahu, Maui ban fans amid surge in COVID cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As record COVID cases are reported across the state, public school sports leagues on Oahu and Maui said spectators will no longer be allowed at games.

The Oahu Interscholastic Association made the announcement on Monday while the Maui Interscholastic League followed suit, making the change on Friday.

On Oahu, fans were only allowed back to sports events on Oct. 20 — after 18 months of canceled games and empty stands.

Now, athletes are back to playing for no audiences.

OIA said anyone who has bought tickets will be refunded.

Meanwhile, MIL said sports events “will be limited to essential participants only.” Officials said the league will also meet weekly to assess and discuss issues and concerns to determine any adjustments.

Depending on the venue, MIL games can still be streamed on NFHSnetwork.com.

