Hawaii reports 1,511 new COVID infections; 3 additional fatalities

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 1,511 new COVID cases Thursday and three additional fatalities.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 96,765.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 1,077.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 7,812 cases detected.

DOH: It’s ‘reasonable’ to conclude Omicron is circulating statewide

Amid an alarming increase in COVID infections, the governor and health leaders are urging the public to be vigilant and take additional precautions such as getting vaccinated or a booster shot.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 1,293 were on Oahu
  • 98 on Maui
  • 66 on Hawaii Island
  • 29 on Kauai
  • 3 on Lanai
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans — including getting tested

There were also 22 people diagnosed out of state.

Thursday’s case count is the highest number of single-day infections since August. According to the state Health Department, the highest reported case count was 1,588 on Aug. 27.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

