Hawaii’s COVID cases continue to climb with 797 new infections, 2 more deaths reported

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s COVID cases continue to climb as the state Department of Health on Friday is reporting 797 new coronavirus cases and two additional fatalities on Friday.

The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 91,067.

With two additional fatalities, the state’s death toll now stands at 1,067.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 2,842 cases detected.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health said it was dealing with backlogged cases due to an “interruption with the electronic laboratory reporting system.”

It’s not clear if Friday’s count was affected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 712 were on Oahu
  • 29 were on Hawaii Island
  • 23 were on Maui
  • 14 were on Kauai

There were also 19 people diagnosed out of state.

Despite the lab reporting issues, Hawaii has been seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, mirroring what’s happening on the mainland and around the world.

While COVID cases in Hawaii have jumped 120% since Thanksgiving, the latest uptick hasn’t resulted an increase in hospitalizations. But state leaders are still bracing for a spike in new admissions soon.

With the Omicron variant spreading throughout the community, health experts are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so, and to get the booster shot if they’ve already had the initial two doses.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 78.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

