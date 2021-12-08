Tributes
USS Daniel Inouye set to be commissioned at Pearl Harbor

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:06 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PEARL HARBOR (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USS Daniel Inouye, named in honor of the late senator and war hero, is scheduled to be commissioned Wednesday — a day after the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

Christened in 2019, the Navy’s newest ship made its way from Maine to California to Hawaiian waters.

The $1.5 billion guided missile destroyer is the latest asset in America’s fleet, outfitted with a top of the line weapons system and technology operated by 300 crew members.

Fittingly, the ship’s motto is “Go For Broke,” the rallying cry of the famed 442nd regimental combat team, which Inouye served in.

Before docking at Pearl Harbor, the warship sailed through the islands as part of the “Honoring the Islands” tour — stopping in Hilo Bay, Kahului Bay and Nawiliwili Bay.

Organizers said the tour paid tribute to the memory and legacy of Inouye and his lengthy career of service to the people of Hawaii.

Helping guide all of its future voyages and missions is a personal and treasured item from the Inouye family ― a 100-year-old Japanese language Bible, which belonged to the late senator’s mother.

Along with being a politician, Inouye was also a serviceman. Among his numerous accolades, he has been awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Italy in World War II.

Inouye died in 2012.

