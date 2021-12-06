Law enforcement, Hawaii retailers say ‘bold’ thefts on the rise this holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holidays may be the season of giving. But for thieves, it’s open season on some isle retailers.

“Thieves are definitely getting more bold. By that, I mean back in the day, if a witness came across, they would hurry up and get away as soon as possible but recently it seems that these people are getting more bold,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, of Crimestoppers Honolulu.

For instance on Thursday, several suspects tried to use a blow torch to break into Segway of Hawaii’s Kakaako Store.

When a security guard confronted them, they used a stun gun on him, then they used a truck to ram into the store to take four bikes.

Four days before that heist, thieves pretending to be delivery men tried to rob the Poseidon Jewelry store in Waikiki last week.

One of them carried a large box to distract a worker and the other went behind the counter with a crowbar to try to pry open a jewelry case.

But they were fought off by a 66-year-old worker and took off.

Although there haven’t been cases of mass looting — like the smash-and-grab in a San Francisco Louis Vuitton store last month — retailers say the criminals are more brazen this year.

Last month, suspects were caught on surveillance cameras using an ax to bust into an ATM machine at a restaurant on Keeaumoku Street.

When that didn’t work, they chained the ATM to a truck and took it.

“We all know it’s organized retail crime. These guys not stealing because they’re going to feed their families,” said Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

“That’s how they make their money. The feel that this is their job.”

Yamaki said businesses are frustrated that even after police make arrests, the thieves are back on the streets to rob again.

But Kim of Crimestoppers said for the convictions to stick -- or to be more severe -- the public has to help.

“If you are able, please be an excellent witness ... Pay attention, pay attention to the way they look, the way they talk, the way they walk, any scars, marks, tattoos, any vehicle info,” said Kim.

