WATCH: Thieves use stun gun on security guard, smash their way into Segway store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surveillance video caught a group of thieves Thursday morning using a stun gun on a security guard, smashing their way into Segway of Hawaii in Kakaako, and making off with thousands of dollars worth of bikes.

The crime happened within six minutes, according to the time code in the security footage.

Around 5 a.m., the first thief walks up to the shop and puts a blow torch to the door. A few minutes later, a security guard walks up to investigate.

The thieves use what appears to be a Taser on the man and he runs away and calls the cops.

That’s when the group smashes the back of the pick-up truck into the front of the store and makes off with four bikes.

“They knew exactly what they were after,” said Alan Rice, the owner. “It’s not a good situation for anyone.”

The owner said the security guard is doing fine, but the store is still a mess.

“The bikes have been already been promised to somebody else,” Rice said.

“It’s kind of like being the Grinch. They’re not going to have those presents under the tree. It’s a horrible feeling all the way around.”

Rice said his small business is narrowly surviving and a hit like this is a tough one to bear.

He said could use the public’s help in identifying the thieves. The black truck they’re using has special rims, a hibiscus pattern on the side, and the word “aloha.”

