As military provides aid to affected families, no clear timeline on when water will be restored

By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:39 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a town hall meeting Friday evening, the Navy said they got the green light from the state Department of Health to conduct flushes to restore the Navy’s contaminated water system.

“Once we’ve completed that, we go through a series of tests and we’ll start pulling people back in and going through individual flushes of the houses and CDC guidelines in the schools,” said Deputy Commander Blake Converse of the US Pacific Fleet.

“To make sure we’ve done our due diligence in every one of those locations to ensure that there are no residual petroleum products.”

Despite the clean up efforts, there is still no clear timeline on when the water will be safe again to use.

An update on testing and the restoration process was given to residents at the town hall, but the way the situation has been handled from the beginning still frustrates many community members.

“How can I possibly trust anything you present to me and my family?” asked Cheri Burness, who lives in Halsey Terrace.

“Are we identifying why the Navy seems to be kind of following the Army?” a servicemember asked. “We’re not really proactive in this.”

Some families say they first reported the bad water more than a week ago.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan of the US Army Garrison acknowledged Friday afternoon that they did not get the information about the tainted water right away.

“I’m ruthlessly trying to find out when those reports were made and who they went to, and why we didn’t find out about them because I need to fix that. That’s not good,” Ryan said.

As the military works to restore the water, officials are working to help families who have been affected by the tainted water.

Ryan said a little over a thousand hotel rooms are occupied by family members and that there were long lines at the hotels.

The Navy said they took a different approach to avoid that.

“We just started this process today with the call-in, so people are taken care and do not have to stand in line,” said Rear Admiral, Timothy J. Kott, commander of the Navy Region Hawaii. “So just as I left this evening, approximately 600 people thus far, I do expect it to rise overnight.”

The Navy says there are 400 rooms available and will have more ready as those fill up.

Kott said temporary housing is available to those living in areas affected by the water or those who say they have symptoms.

