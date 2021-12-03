BWS shuts down its Halawa shaft as precaution following Navy well contamination

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply sought to reassure customers Friday, saying its water remains safe and free of the petroleum contaminants in the Navy’s system.

But BWS officials said action is needed to keep it that way.

As a precaution, the agency has shut down its Halawa shaft ― which supplies 20% of the supply to Urban Honolulu and is relying on other sources to make up the difference.

Residents are being urged to “use water wisely” given the additional stress on the system.

In a news conference Friday, BWS Chief Engineer Ernest Lau said the Halawa shaft was shut down because “tap the same aquifer” as the Navy.

“We basically take water from the same glass of water,” he added.

Lau also said the frequency of testing at nearby wells has also been increased.

Lau also said the crisis is a wake-up call that the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility needs to be addressed. The underground facility with 180 million gallons of fuel sits 100 feet above the aquifer.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen,” Lau said.

“I think this is a foreshadowing of what could happen to the broader community if we don’t do something about the storage of this fuel. We cannot wait any longer.”

At a town hall on Thursday night, the Navy confirmed tests detected petroleum products in its Red Hill drinking water well but said petroleum was not found in samples collected elsewhere in the system.

State Health Department tests did find petroleum in water at Red Hill Elementary. And the Board of Water Supply is seeking additional information about the Navy’s tests were conducte.d

The Navy system serves 93,000 customers, including military households and several public schools.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

In the wake of the Navy’s announcement, a host of questions remain unanswered, including how the problem will be cleaned up and how the petroleum got into the water.

The Navy has maintained it doesn’t yet know the source of the petroleum in its Red Hill well.

But Lau said the “obvious facts” point to the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.