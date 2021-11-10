Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

In response to 10-year-old’s arrest, HPD says offensive drawing was ‘credible threat’

The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols...
The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols after reviewing the arrest of a 10-year-old girl over an offensive drawing. (FILE)(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols after reviewing the arrest of a 10-year-old girl over an offensive drawing.

The girl, who is Black, was handcuffed and brought to jail in January 2020 after a drawing she made upset another student’s parent at Honowai Elementary School in Waipahu.

Last month, the ACLU and the girl’s mother issued a demand letter to HPD, saying that it needed to change its policies. They claimed the police and school acted improperly, including by allowing the girl to be questioned without a parent present and escalating the situation.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent, ACLU says

They also claimed race played a role in the arrest.

In a letter responding the ACLU on Monday, interim HPD Chief Rade Vanic dismissed the ACLU’s claims and said the arrest was not racially-motivated.

Vanic characterized the drawing as a “credible threat that instilled fear in the victim and was of significant concern to school authorities and the victim’s family.”

He said the drawing depicted a girl holding and pointing a gun “with a severed head at her feet. Your client also wrote a clear message addressed to two classmates by name.”

The message included foul language, including, “F*ckin’ days over over NOW.”

“The threat was taken seriously by one of the named victims who was upset, distressed and scared enough to tell a parent who, in turn, brought it to the attention of the school,” Vanic said.

He said HPD’s policies are “appropriate, reasonable and legally compliant” and that the officers’ actions “were not racially motivated. ... The HPD’s response was need-based.”

The ACLU has said the arrest was “straight up wrong.”

Mateo Caballero, who represents the student and her mother, added there is no reason to believe the girl was violent. “She didn’t bring any any weapons to school, she didn’t make any explicit threats to anyone,” he said in October, after the ACLU made its demands to HPD public.

READ THE HPD’S FULL LETTER:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the pandemic drags on, along with COVID restrictions on everything from gatherings to masks,...
Citing COVID response, legislative leaders push to curb governor’s emergency powers
Surveillance cameras show thief taking rifles from store
Thief goes for rifles in burglary at Oahu sporting goods store
Mug shot of 30 year-old Devin Saragosa-Taoy.
Police nab burglary suspect after fingerprints provide key evidence
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
With restrictions eased, experts say Hawaii could soon see ‘wave’ of international travelers

Latest News

The Hawaii Nurses' Association is calling for a zero-tolerance policy that includes immediately...
Nurses at Queen’s facilities call for zero-tolerance policy amid rise in attacks
State law previously allowed EV drivers to use the HOV lanes. But that provision expired in...
Got an electric car? You can once again jump into the HOV lane when you’re solo
Man's body found in Ala Wai Canal
Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal
A new HNN town hall will explore the long-term effects of distance learning and how classrooms...
HNN hosts ‘Evolving Education’ town hall on learning loss, adaptation in classrooms