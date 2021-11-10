In response to 10-year-old’s arrest, HPD says offensive drawing was ‘credible threat’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department says it will not make any changes to it procedures or protocols after reviewing the arrest of a 10-year-old girl over an offensive drawing.

The girl, who is Black, was handcuffed and brought to jail in January 2020 after a drawing she made upset another student’s parent at Honowai Elementary School in Waipahu.

Last month, the ACLU and the girl’s mother issued a demand letter to HPD, saying that it needed to change its policies. They claimed the police and school acted improperly, including by allowing the girl to be questioned without a parent present and escalating the situation.

They also claimed race played a role in the arrest.

In a letter responding the ACLU on Monday, interim HPD Chief Rade Vanic dismissed the ACLU’s claims and said the arrest was not racially-motivated.

Vanic characterized the drawing as a “credible threat that instilled fear in the victim and was of significant concern to school authorities and the victim’s family.”

He said the drawing depicted a girl holding and pointing a gun “with a severed head at her feet. Your client also wrote a clear message addressed to two classmates by name.”

The message included foul language, including, “F*ckin’ days over over NOW.”

“The threat was taken seriously by one of the named victims who was upset, distressed and scared enough to tell a parent who, in turn, brought it to the attention of the school,” Vanic said.

He said HPD’s policies are “appropriate, reasonable and legally compliant” and that the officers’ actions “were not racially motivated. ... The HPD’s response was need-based.”

The ACLU has said the arrest was “straight up wrong.”

Mateo Caballero, who represents the student and her mother, added there is no reason to believe the girl was violent. “She didn’t bring any any weapons to school, she didn’t make any explicit threats to anyone,” he said in October, after the ACLU made its demands to HPD public.

READ THE HPD’S FULL LETTER:

