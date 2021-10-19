Tributes
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent

HNN FILE
HNN FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii ACLU is demanding change from the state Department of Education and HPD following the arrest of a 10-year-old girl last year.

The ACLU says the incident happened last January at Honowai Elementary School in Waipahu.

Police allegedly interrogated the unidentified student, who is Black, handcuffed her and arrested her after she drew a picture that upset another parent.

The ACLU said the school also detained the student’s mother in a room and would not let her see her daughter.

“Although I was at Honowai Elementary, I was not told that my daughter was removed from the premises, handcuffed in front of staff and her peers, placed into a squad car and taken away,” the girl’s mother said, in an ACLU news release.

“I was stripped of my rights as a parent and my daughter was stripped of her right to protection and representation as a minor. There was no understanding of diversity, African-American culture and the history of police involvement with African-American youth. My daughter and I are traumatized from these events and I’m disheartened to know that this day will live with my daughter forever.”

The DOE has said it does not have a comment in response to the letter.

HPD says it’s working with city attorneys to address the allegations.

