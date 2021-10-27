Tributes
Honolulu police respond to stand-off in Waikiki

Honolulu police have closed the mauka lanes of Kalakaua Avenue from Kapiolani due to a stand-off.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:06 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are responding to a stand-off in Waikiki on Kalakaua Avenue near Kapiolani Avenue.

Sources say a man has been barricaded.

Authorities have blocked off the mauka lanes of the roadway as they respond to the situation.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to police for more information.

This story will be updated.

