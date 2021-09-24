Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Remains found in gator identified as 71-year-old missing after post-Ida attack

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the alligator that attacked him.(STPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and WVUE Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Human remains found in the stomach of an alligator have been positively identified as a 71-year-old man who was attacked in Ida floodwaters.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner reported the remains belonged to 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee, according to WVUE.

Satterlee was attacked by an alligator near his home in Avery Estates on Aug. 30 while walking in Ida floodwaters. His wife reportedly witnessed the initial attack, then left to find help. When she returned, her husband was gone, presumably killed by the gator.

Two weeks later, authorities captured the gator believed responsible for the death and discovered human remains in its stomach.

On Sept. 23, Dr. Charles Preston was able to match DNA from the remains with Satterlee’s children.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
Lab testing / file image
445 new COVID cases reported statewide; 12 additional fatalities
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
The state launched a program that distributes test kits to some Oahu residents.
After overwhelming demand, website to order free at-home COVID tests on Oahu to reopen

Latest News

President Joe Biden urged Americans who are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Biden details booster eligibility
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
CDC: Studies show masks lessen school outbreaks
Carmen Day, the mother of Jelani Day, a college student found dead in Illinois River, faults...
Jelani Day's mom faults police investigation of son's disappearance
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1