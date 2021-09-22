New walk-up COVID testing site to open at Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new mass testing site will open in Waikiki this week.

The city is teaming up with Nomi Health to open the walk-up clinic at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell starting Wednesday and Friday this week. Come next week, the clinic will be open daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People seeking a test at this site will have the option of taking the Binax Now or CareStart rapid antigen test with results ready in an hour. PCR nasal swabs with results ready in 24 to 48 hours will also be available. Tests are free.

Online appointments and pre-registration is required and can be requested by clicking here or by calling 808-207-5459.

The city said the testing site will be located inside the entry to the main gates. Free parking will be available at Kapiolani Park fronting the shell.

There will also be a special line for kupuna ages 60 and older.

This site expands the testing options provided by Nomi Health around Hawaii.

“Last week, we completed nearly 3,500 COVID-19 drive-through tests at the Blaisdell Arena and look forward to brisk drive-through traffic at the site,” said Mark Newman, co-founder and CEO, Nomi Health. “We recently opened our Hilo testing site at Waiakea Center on the Big Island and have plans for a total of seven testing sites on Oahu by Oct. 1.”

