City to open new mass testing site at Blaisdell Arena

It is a drive-thru testing site only, which means the participant will need to register in advance online(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:27 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To assist with an expected increase in testing demand as Safe Access Oahu comes online, city officials are opening a new mass testing site.

Starting Monday, rapid antigen and PCR tests will be available at the Blaisdell Arena.

Tests are free of charge.

Participants will enter the lot via Kapiolani Boulevard at the back of the Blaisdell Arena.

It is a drive-thru testing site only, which means the participant will need to register in advance online.

It’ll be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

