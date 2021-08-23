As new school year begins, UH requires vaccines or testing for all those on campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a surge in COVID cases, the University of Hawaii said it is requiring proof of vaccination or weekly testing in order for students and staff to return to campus.

With classes starting Monday, UH officials said anyone who enters any of the UH campuses’ facilities or offices, including visitors, must be fully vaccinated or provide a weekly negative COVID test result.

Officials said that if a student is only taking classes online and they are not coming on campus, they are not required to show proof of vaccination or testing.

However, according to the UH website, there are situations where someone may still be required to be fully vaccinated in order to participate in certain events or classes, such as clinical or field work.

Dorm rooms at the University of Hawaii also require vaccination for students who live there.

Meanwhile, on Friday, UH reported that city officials notified them that fans will not be allowed at UH Manoa’s season-opening events because of the recent surge in cases and overwhelming hospital capacity.

This rule applies to all fall sports, including football, women’s volleyball and women’s soccer.

Sept. 4 would have been the first home game at the newly-renovated Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, but officials said the game will be evaluated by officials in the coming weeks.

