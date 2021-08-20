With cases rising, ‘Bows to open football, volleyball seasons without fans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fans of the Rainbow Warrior football team will have to wait a little longer to see the University of Hawaii’s multi-million dollar transformation of the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex up close.

School and city officials announced Friday that fans would not be allowed to attend University of Hawaii sporting events to begin the fall sports season.

The decision applies to both indoor sports, held in venues like the Stan Sheriff Center, and outdoor sports, like football and women’s soccer, which plays at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. The possibility of hosting fans was to be re-evaluated at a later date, the school said.

“We are disappointed because we were looking forward to playing in front of our fans again,” UH Mānoa Athletics Director David Matlin said. “However we understand the decision was made in the best interest of public safety and can only hope the restrictions will be lifted when the time is right.”

A spokesperson for the University of Hawaii said Friday said it was City and County of Honolulu officials who notified school leadership that fans would not be allowed at games, citing surging coronavirus case counts and the strain COVID-19 is putting on local hospitals.

The state Department of Health reported 845 new cases on Friday, including 548 on Oahu, and nearly 9,000 cases have been reported statewide over the last 14 days.

It will be the second consecutive season that University of Hawaii athletes play at home without fan support ― at least to start the season. And the decision is especially disappointing to school officials who have helped oversee the renovations to the Ching Athletics Complex, which expanded into a roughly 9,000-seat venue over the summer to serve as the ‘Bows temporary home while the future of Aloha Stadium and its eventual replacement remain in flux.

The total scope of the project is estimated to cost just more than $8 million, with the UH Foundation starting a fundraising campaign in April to help offset the cost. The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation also donated $1.5 million.

School officials say a ticket refund policy will be forthcoming, and that season ticket holders who are affected by the county’s decision will be notified of their options soon.

This story will be updated.

