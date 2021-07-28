Tributes
Trio of local players and USA men’s volleyball down Tunisia, 3-1 Tuesday night

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:33 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States men’s indoor volleyball team got back on track Tuesday night, with a 3-1 set victory over Tunisia.

A bounce back game for the Americans after falling to the Russian Olympic Committee on Sunday.

The team features a trio of local players in Micah Christensen and Kawika and Erik Shoji.

Christensen the only local player to record stats for the US, coming away with two points, with an attack and a block.

Team USA is now set to face Brazil in pool play this Thursday at 4:05 p.m. HST — streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

