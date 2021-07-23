Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

New book (and soon-to-be movie?) tells the stories of Hawaii’s ‘Wonder Dogs’

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maureen Maurer and her husband started Assistance Dogs of Hawaii two decades ago, after she had a serious health scare.

“At that time I was told that I might only have six months to live. It really was a wake-up call for me,” she said.

She sold her CPA practice and founded the non-profit that has grown beyond her wildest dreams. It has trained over 200 canines to be companions for children and adults with disabilities.

“With the help of their assistance dogs, they’ve been able to overcome incredible challenges and live life to the fullest,” Maurer said.

She put 16 of those stories into a new book called “Wonder Dogs: True Stories of Extraordinary Assistance Dogs.” It took two years to write. The hard part was deciding which stories to tell.

The obvious choice for a chapter was Tucker, her most recognizable wonder dog.

“He’s on the cover. The first chapter is about him and the Christmas day that my husband and I took him to visit the children at Kapiolani, and how we realized that that was going to be his calling,” she said.

Her dogs have worked at Kapiolani Medical Center, the Queen’s Medical Center, and the city Prosecutor’s Office. Their calming presence has soothed thousands of Hawaii residents. Her animals have even saved lives.

“This book is all about that incredible bond between people and dogs,” Maurer said.

“Wonder Dogs” is one of Amazon’s top new releases and it’s also sold in stores. Now a production company is talking about turning it into a movie.

“I’m just so excited to share all these stories of the graduates, and hope that they can inspire people who are facing challenges of their own,” she said.

Assistance Dogs of Hawaii has grown beyond Hawaii’s borders. A sister setup in Seattle is called Assistance Dogs Northwest. So there will be many more stories for Maurer to tell.

Maybe she’ll write a sequel about her amazing animals.

“I had always wanted to train dogs to help people.” she said.

Maurer is about to embark on a book-signing tour on the mainland West Coast. She hopes to do the same in Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii's Safe Travels program
Ige warns of action after posts surface of visitor ‘intentionally cheating’ Safe Travels program
Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk
Multiple lanes of the H-1 were shut down as a woman was running away from police.
Woman runs on freeway during morning commute to evade police
HNN File Image
Experts: COVID now spreading more quickly among Hawaii’s unvaccinated
HNN File
In worrisome trend, overwhelmed hospitals are diverting ambulances to other facilities more often

Latest News

Police responded to a barricade situation on Oahu's North Shore on Thursday.
Suspect who allegedly fired at police in custody following tense standoff in Pupukea
FILE
State: Delta variant, increased travel behind Hawaii’s recent surge in COVID infections
The skunk was trapped at Honolulu Harbor.
Live male skunk captured at Honolulu Harbor
Coach Dave Shoji and his wife, Mary Shoji, talk to Stephanie Lum.
Shoji parents talk raising Olympic volleyball players and watching the Games from afar