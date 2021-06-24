Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Fee for tourists, free for locals. Another Maui hotspot eyes tourism controls

Twin Falls property owners in Haiku are on the search for solutions to accommodate the growing...
Twin Falls property owners in Haiku are on the search for solutions to accommodate the growing crowds.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:20 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another hotspot for visitors on Maui’s North Shore is once again being overwhelmed.

Twin Falls property owners in Haiku are now on the search for solutions to accommodate the growing crowds.

The property owners recently started limiting the number of cars parked in their parking lot because of an influx in visitors.

“Prior to doing what we’re doing right now with the 43 cars, we would average anywhere upwards of over 1,000 to maybe 1,600 a day at Twin Falls,” said Ainahau Harold.

Harold’s family is one of the three property owners of the lush valley with a string of waterfalls.

They’ve had to put up cones, no-parking signs and have workers stand along Hana Highway directing traffic.

“I wish this was a bigger parking lot,” said California visitor Greg Buhagiar. “We’re here for a family vacation, there’s 30 of us … took about a half an hour to get in here.”

Not everyone has welcomed the changes.

“We get called a lot of different names here,” Harold said. “We’ve been cussed at, we’ve had people that even though we’re trying to control them and tell them the parking lot is closed, they’re still going to turn their vehicle at you.”

Harold said their goal is to expand the parking lot in August to allow 55 visitor vehicles. There is additional parking in a separate area for locals. Also starting in August, visitors will have to pay a $15 fee. Locals will remain free.

“I’m all for it, it’s well worth it to me,” Buhagiar said.

Harold said they are trying to get the crowd back to a “more manageable number.”

“Where we’re not impacting the community, yet we’re still being able to share the property and waterfalls with everybody,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
Law enforcement was called in to remove a disruptive passenger on a plane that landed in...
Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers
State Ethics Commission has fined former Nanakuli Charter School principal for improper cash...
Ethics Commission fines former principal for improper cash advances, including to his wife
Defense team set for officers charged in April 5 shooting
Officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting hire attorneys, but taxpayers could pay legal costs
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Rescue crews are searching for a missing free diver off Kauai.
Rescue crews find gear of free diver that went missing off Kauai
Police said the shooting happened near the Kalihi-Palama Library.
Court documents show suspect reported car stolen following deadly shooting in Kalihi
HSI arrest Lyle Cummings
Maui man faces state, federal charges after allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old for sex
Officials said that after more than a year of being cooped up, people are taking risks outside.
After a pandemic lull, emergency responders see a big spike in rescue operations on Oahu