Maui Humane Society is at capacity, and the animals need a home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s an urgent need for pet adoptions on Maui as the Humane Society is at capacity.

Society officials say currently in their care are 396 dogs, cats and other animals up for adoption. The number of animals surrendered or found stray has been high especially in recent months.

The facility says kennels are full with multiple dogs sharing a single-dog space. There’s added challenges and less opportunities for the dogs to be walked because of the hot Summer months and COVID-related volunteer restrictions.

“If you are thinking about adopting, this is the time to take action and make it a reality,” stated CEO Steve MacKinnon. “We are transferring as many animals as we can off island and maximizing our Foster Family network, but this dramatic increase in animal intake is pushing the limits of our programs and shelter capacity.”

Among the young animals being dropped off are kittens so young, they need to be bottle fed every three hours. The Humane Society is also calling on Bottle Baby Foster parents to step up and join the program.

They have also shipped a number of animals off island to find homes in other states under the Wings of Aloha program.

To learn more about adoption, fostering and their spay and neuter services, click here or call 877-3680.

