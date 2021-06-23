Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Maui Humane Society is at capacity, and the animals need a home

Now's a great time to adopt as the Maui Humane Society is reaching capacity.
Now's a great time to adopt as the Maui Humane Society is reaching capacity.(Maui Humane Society)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s an urgent need for pet adoptions on Maui as the Humane Society is at capacity.

Society officials say currently in their care are 396 dogs, cats and other animals up for adoption. The number of animals surrendered or found stray has been high especially in recent months.

The facility says kennels are full with multiple dogs sharing a single-dog space. There’s added challenges and less opportunities for the dogs to be walked because of the hot Summer months and COVID-related volunteer restrictions.

“If you are thinking about adopting, this is the time to take action and make it a reality,” stated CEO Steve MacKinnon. “We are transferring as many animals as we can off island and maximizing our Foster Family network, but this dramatic increase in animal intake is pushing the limits of our programs and shelter capacity.”

Among the young animals being dropped off are kittens so young, they need to be bottle fed every three hours. The Humane Society is also calling on Bottle Baby Foster parents to step up and join the program.

They have also shipped a number of animals off island to find homes in other states under the Wings of Aloha program.

To learn more about adoption, fostering and their spay and neuter services, click here or call 877-3680.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family’s search for bone marrow donors in cancer fight captures attention of ‘The Rock’
Haiku Stairs
Man accused of illegally entering Haiku Stairs, assaulting HPD officer
Ioane Asagra joins a hearing via Zoom call.
Kona judge recuses himself from murder case after stumbling upon crime scene
Peter Boy Kema and his siblings in 1996. Picture courtesy the family
State seeks again to get ‘Peter Boy’ suit thrown out in tactic that could add another 2 years to case

Latest News

HNN Map
Hawaii Island police respond to possible shooting in Hawaiian Acres
Authorities continued their search for 47-year-old Nelson Kupenes of Waimea on Tuesday.
Rescuers scan Kauai’s southern shore for any sign of missing freediver
U.S. passport / Gray File Image
Need a new passport? Kahului Post Office can help at an upcoming event
Keanae residents say the influx in visitors this summer is taking a toll on their roads,...
Amid a tourism boom, Maui considers feasibility of ‘visitor impact fee’