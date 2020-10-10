Hundreds of Hawaii’s shelter animals to be relocated to the mainland

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of shelter animals are getting a second chance at adoption.
On Oct. 29, the group Wings of Rescue plans to airlift some 600 animals from around the pacific to the mainland.
They’ll be picking up cats and dogs who have been in shelters, and moving them in what’s being called the largest pet rescue flight in history.
Paws Across the Pacific will pick up animals from humane societies across Hawaii. A chartered C-130 will take them to Seattle where they’ll be taken to shelters in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. There, they are expected to find their new homes as hopeful families are eager to quickly adopt new pets.
Humane society officials say the pandemic has challenged their efforts of moving animals to the mainland, and they’ve had to adjust the best they could in the meantime.
“Our own Wings of Aloha transfer program has been on pause for over 6 months due to cancelled flight routes because of COVID. Without the option of sending animals off island, we’ve been relying on foster families to care for our increased animal population, but there’s only so many animals our community can absorb. This opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time and we are so grateful,” said Steve MacKinnon, Maui Humane Society CEO.
The program aims to decrease crowding at local shelters.
“Pet shelters in Hawaii are in a COVID-19 crisis. Normal operations have been affected by months of shut down, economic downturn, limited hours, and routine flights to mainland halted,” added Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities.
“The Paws Across the Pacific flight is urgently needed to make space in Hawaii’s shelters for at-risk pets who otherwise wouldn’t be able to receive necessary care to survive.”
