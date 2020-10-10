Hundreds of Hawaii’s shelter animals to be relocated to the mainland

“Our own Wings of Aloha transfer program has been on pause for over 6 months due to cancelled flight routes because of COVID. Without the option of sending animals off island, we’ve been relying on foster families to care for our increased animal population, but there’s only so many animals our community can absorb. This opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time and we are so grateful,” said Steve MacKinnon, Maui Humane Society CEO.