Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

UH offers free online mental health services for residents across the state

Officials said the online platform allows individuals to talk to a licensed professional about...
Officials said the online platform allows individuals to talk to a licensed professional about worries, stress, anxiety, substance use or other concerns at no charge.(Jenny Kane | AP)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii said it is offering free mental health telemedicine services through its “Hawaii UTelehealth” program.          

Officials said the online telepsychiatry and telepsychology platform allows individuals to talk to a licensed professional about worries, stress, anxiety, substance use or other concerns at no charge.

UH said the service aims to provide mental health services to rural populations who might experience time constraints, financial burdens and transportation barriers when trying to access services.        

The university said an emergency broadband benefit relief program is also available for families and households struggling to afford internet services during the pandemic. The relief program will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband services.

The online mental health service will be available until August of 2023.

Hawaii UTelehealth was created by UH Manoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine.

For more information on the service, click here.

For additional assistance or to set up your first appointment, call (808) 375-2745. Translators are available upon request.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.
Police: Suspect fired over 30 rounds at officers before being shot dead
Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
F-22s respond to FAA-reported incident off Hawaii
Jonah Lee has a story to tell his children and grand kids. The 18-year-old crossed the channel...
For his daily school commute, this Radford High teen ditched a car for a kayak

Latest News

Hawaii Community Correctional Center
Over 200 COVID cases reported at HCCC; county to offer free testing
Surge testing - file image
Hawaii reports 37 new COVID-19 cases; no additional fatalities
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials say it’ll take longer to reach herd immunity as less opt for single-dose shot