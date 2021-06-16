UH offers free online mental health services for residents across the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii said it is offering free mental health telemedicine services through its “Hawaii UTelehealth” program.

Officials said the online telepsychiatry and telepsychology platform allows individuals to talk to a licensed professional about worries, stress, anxiety, substance use or other concerns at no charge.

UH said the service aims to provide mental health services to rural populations who might experience time constraints, financial burdens and transportation barriers when trying to access services.

The university said an emergency broadband benefit relief program is also available for families and households struggling to afford internet services during the pandemic. The relief program will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband services.

The online mental health service will be available until August of 2023.

Hawaii UTelehealth was created by UH Manoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine.

For more information on the service, click here.

For additional assistance or to set up your first appointment, call (808) 375-2745. Translators are available upon request.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.