50-foot jump off a waterfall leaves woman seriously injured

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews treated a woman who was injured after a steep jump off a waterfall.

EMS said the 25-year-old woman was hurt at Maunawili Falls Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called out just after 3 p.m. after she jumped about 50 feet off the waterfall into the water below.

“Fortunately she missed hitting the rocks, but injured her back and neck from the impact with the water,” HFD officials said.

She was taken to the hospital listed in serious condition.

This rescue is among the latest in a slew of outdoor-related emergencies in recent weeks. As summer months continue, more people will be out and about enjoying the natural beauty of the island.

Emergency crews discourage reckless and careless behavior while out on hiking trails and at beaches. It’s a reminder to always hike or swim with a buddy, and ensure you have enough water and safety equipment on hand in the event of injuries.

HFD also encouraged research before heading out.

“Prior to hiking, learn about the trail you intend to explore so you know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow the signs that are posted. Be aware of restricted or closed trails,” HFD officials said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

