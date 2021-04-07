GRAPHIC: Suspect accused of violently attacking man over a basketball, police say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was left bloodied Tuesday morning after a suspect allegedly attacked him in Waianae over a basketball.
Honolulu police said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. while the man was waiting at a bus stop in front of the Makaha Surfside condos.
Sources said the suspect allegedly demanded the man’s basketball and then took it by force, violently beating him up.
The suspect, Allan Decosta, was arrested by police on Farrington Highway for assault.
