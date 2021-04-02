After closing last year, Chart House Waikiki is back with a new look and a new menu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime Waikiki restaurant once thought to be a casualty of the pandemic has reopened — with new life and new partners.
It’s still at the same location on Ala Moana Boulevard at the Ilikai Marina building.
Chart House closed its doors in August because of financial hardship brought on by the pandemic. At the time, they weren’t sure if they would ever be able to reopen.
But a year later, owner and surf pioneer Joey Cabell said it was good to be back.
He opened the restaurant back in 1968.
“I’m so honored to come back, very excited. We respect the customers, and come back to share that respect,” Cabell said.
The restaurant has undergone renovation while they were closed. They also revamped the menu, but some old favorites have remained.
“It’s been a long haul in the last two months to get it going, but here we are today in April, its no fools,” Family friend Adam Tabura said.
He added reservations have quickly filled up for the reopening week, but welcomes customers to make reservations in the days ahead.
Chart House is one of Waikiki’s oldest restaurants that is still in its original location.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.