Multiple-vehicle crash snarls traffic on H-3 Freeway lanes toward Kaneohe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least five vehicles were involved in a crash inside the Harano Tunnel on the H-3 Freeway on Tuesday.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the Kaneohe-bound lanes, snarling the afternoon commute.
The state Transportation Department said the crash was initially blocking the right lane and a portion of the left lane. Both lanes were reopened about 4:45 p.m.
Drivers were advised to use alternate routes such as the Likelike Highway or the Pali Highway.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
