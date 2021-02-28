Coast Guard rescues 2 onboard single-engine plane that crashed off Lanai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Coast Guard rescued two people who were onboard a single-engine aircraft that crashed about eight miles off Lanai on Saturday night.
The search for the single-engine DA40-Diamond Star aircraft started about 7 p.m.
About an hour later, the Coast Guard said a helicopter crew deployed from Air Station Barbers Point had located the downed aircraft and “rescued both pilots.”
No major injuries were reported and the two onboard were being transported to emergency crews.
Additional details on what may have caused the crash were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
