Grand jury indicts man accused in deadly Halloween stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man has been indicted for a deadly stabbing on Halloween.
Davi Alvarez was indicted last week for second-degree murder. Court documents say the 41-year-old attacked Noelle Buffet after she kicked Alvarez and his girlfriend out of their unit at the Hilo Val Hala Apartment complex.
Police previously said they found Buffet’s lifeless body within the unit, and an autopsy revealed her death was the result of a stab wound to the chest.
He was charged in the case last November.
Court documents also said Alvarez had several prior felonies, including felony abuse of a household member, second-degree assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, and escape.
Alvarez, who remains in custody at Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail, has a mental examination pending in Hilo District Court.
The indictment, however, moves his case to Hilo Circuit Court, which has issued a bench warrant for his re-arrest for arraignment and plea.
