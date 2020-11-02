Suspect in Hilo murder Halloween night charged; bail set at $1 million

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on Hawaii Island has been charged with murder for a Halloween night stabbing.
Hawaii Island police say 41-year-old Davi Franklin Alvarez Sr. of Hilo was charged with second-degree murder Monday after allegedly stabbing a woman Halloween night.
The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Noelle Keala Tamiko Buffett of Hilo.
Investigators say the deadly stabbing happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at the Val Hala Apartment Complex in Hilo.
Police found the victim’s lifeless body inside the bedroom of the apartment. Shortly after, Alvarez was arrested along Hilo’s Kapiolani Street.
An autopsy revealed Buffett’s death was the result of a stab wound to the chest, and the death was ruled a homicide.
Alvarez is being held in lieu of $1 million bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.
Police are asking anyone with information to all (808) 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386. Detective Balberde can also be emailed at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.