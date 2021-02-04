Lawmakers explore the possibility of a “Stand Your Ground” law in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Will Hawaii soon have a “Stand Your Ground” law?
House Bill 534 was heard before the House Committee on Pandemic & Disaster Preparedness on Tuesday.
However, it received lots of criticism, even from guns rights advocates.
Hawaii Firearms Coalition Director Andrew Namiki Roberts asked the committee to change the wording of the bill to match House Bill 711.
“This would allow people to use force to defend themselves within their home, the workplace and any other area where they will legally be,” Namiki said.
Republican State Representative Bob McDermott from Ewa Beach introduced HB711. He said he wants to give residents the right to defend themselves against criminals.
McDermott said the proposal is not a firearms bill, it’s a self-defense bill.
“We want to protect law-abiding citizens and allow them to defend themselves, whether they use a potato peeler or a rifle, it doesn’t matter to me,” said Republican State Representative Bob McDermott.
McDermott said the recent apparent surge of armed robberies, violent attacks, shootings and murders in the state is alarming and he wants to give people a chance to fight back.
Hawaii’s current law states there is a duty to retreat before any self-defense can be used.
“There are cases on the mainland where have gotten sued. They break into a house, they get shot, they sue the homeowner. It’s ridiculous,” McDermott said.
In 2019, a 54-year-old property owner in Ewa shot and killed an intruder armed with a knife. The homeowner was initially arrested for murder but was eventually released.
McDermott said Hawaii has to do more to protect victims of crime.
“You don’t want to be in a position where you’re forced to flee your own home. Somebody breaks in, you hit ‘um with a baseball bat. ‘Why’d you hit him with a bat?’ ‘He was trying to break in my house.’ ‘OK.’ You stand your ground,” he said.
The proposed law justifies deadly force to protect yourself, your home, or someone else from an attacker or an intruder.
Kat Brady of the Community Alliance on Prisons said to lawmakers on Tuesday she believes Hawaii’s current laws are adequate to protect people.
“Community Alliance on Prisons is very concerned about any bill that would encourage violence. We think that when property is more important than human life, that puts everybody in jeopardy,” Brady said.
Twenty-seven states have “Stand Your Ground” laws.
The bill has passed its first reading and made it out of its first committee hearing. It still has a way to go before possibly coming law.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.