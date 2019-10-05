Man kills home intruder in Ewa shooting, according to police sources

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred Friday night in Ewa.
Police say a 37-year-old man was shot at 9 p.m. at a property on Aama Place, and passed away a short time later after being taken to the hospital.
At around 9:15 p.m., 54-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting.
Police sources said, the 37-year-old came into the 54-year-old’s home with a knife.
The homeowner, who has no prior arrests, shot the man when he did not comply with his order to leave the property, according to police sources.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.