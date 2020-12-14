Caldwell reverses course, moves to keep COVID-infected inmates out of Oahu reopening metrics

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weeks after explaining to the public why COVID-19 cases reported in large prison outbreaks needed to be reported in Honolulu’s daily counts ― potentially preventing the county from moving into the next tier of its recovery framework ― Mayor Caldwell said Monday that he had asked Gov. Ige for permission to begin removing those cases from the county’s daily counts.
In his address to reporters on November 23, during the midst of an outbreak at the Waiawa Community Correctional Center, Caldwell said that the additional cases brought on by isolated outbreaks at prison facilities were an element of the recovery framework that the city simply needed to weather, for help and safety reasons.
“It was recommended that we not separate (the prison cases) out of our system, because these folks who get stick in our prisons may need hospital care,” Mayor Caldwell said at the time.
But over the course of the last week, hundreds of more inmates ― this time at the Halawa Correctional Facility ― have been diagnosed with COVID-19 spiking the number of cases that have been reported on Oahu over that time period.
“The Halawa count is taking us up to numbers that I’m not comfortable with, and are going to be creating issues for our tier movement,” the mayor said during a press conference on Monday.
The seven-day average of total new cases reported on Oahu needs to be between 20 and 49 in order to move from Tier 2 into Tier 3. The positivity rate also needs to be between 1% and 2.49%
Oahu has been in Tier 2 of the city’s framework since mid-October.
85 of the 158 cases reported on Oahu on Monday were related to the Halawa outbreak. The number of new cases made movement into Tier 3 before the Christmas holiday practically impossible.
As a result, Mayor Caldwell said he was planning on asking Gov. Ige to approve an order that would remove prisoners from the counts that guided Honolulu’s tiered reopening system.
“The people of Oahu have worked so hard and sacrificed so much personal freedom and economic damage, and to allow this cluster in a prison to delay our movement forward or even send us backwards is something we don’t want to do,” Caldwell said. “We are moving, starting tomorrow, not to count prisoners in our tier system.”
A spokesperson for Governor David Ige’s office said it had not yet received the formal request but was aware of the mayor’s intention to do so.
