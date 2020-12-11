Competition suspended at Billabong Pipe Masters after WSL staffers test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The World Surf League announced Friday that it was suspending competition at the Billabong Pipe Masters after multiple WSL staffers, including CEO Erik Logan, tested positive for COVID-19.
“The WSL is committed to prioritizing the safety of the athletes, staff, and surrounding community above all else, and is working closely and transparently with the Hawaii State Department of Health to determine the path forward,” the league said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus has been instructed by the WSL to self-isolate until they are cleared, and the league says it has implemented contact tracing protocols.
In their statement, the WSL said it did not believe any surfers had been exposed to the staffers who tested positive for COVID-19.
