3 trapped in burning Pearl City auto shop huddled in freezer until firefighters arrived

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people are recovering after a Pearl City auto shop went up in flames over the weekend.
Witnesses reported hearing an explosion outside Automotive Innovations just before 9 p.m. Saturday on Waihona Street.
The fast moving fire ripped through the business, trapping everyone inside.
Police sources tell Hawaii News Now that two women who couldn’t escape hopped into a shower and got under the running water. But when it got too hot, the women and a man made their way to a freezer and stayed there until firefighters arrived.
On Monday, electricity still hadn’t been restored to neighboring businesses.
Lake Gibby works at the landscaping shop next door. He says flames melted an adjoining wall but somehow spared several gas cans and an oil barrel stored nearby.
“It’s a miracle,” he said.
Moments before flames engulfed the building, witnesses reported hearing a loud blast followed by several more explosions.
“It was three people upstairs. A guy, his wife and I think her friend,” said Gibby. “The fire started right at the bottom of the stairs so they couldn’t get out.”
Honolulu Fire Department Battalion Chief Jarin Wong added, “Upon arrival crews found a large warehouse with one of the middle units that was fully engulfed with flames and smoke.”
Firefighters were able to pull all three people from the burning building. Crews also used thermal imaging camera to rescue a dog and a cat.
The victims, who range in age from 52 to 58, were rushed to the hospital with smoke inhalation. At least one person also suffered burns.
Gibby says he’s thankful their injuries weren’t worse.
“I’m glad they’re OK,” he said. “That would have been terrifying.”
The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.
