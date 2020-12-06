3 people suffer serious injuries after overnight warehouse fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were treated and taken to a hospital following a warehouse fire Saturday night.
Flames ignited in a building along Waihona Street in the Pearl City Industrial Park area around 9 p.m.
Multiple units were dispatched to the two-alarm fire.
HFD said the three people injured — two women in their 40s and a man in his 50s — were trapped inside the building at one point. When they got out, they suffered smoke inhalation and burns.
Fire crews had the flames under control by 10:30 p.m., and full extinguished by 11:45 p.m.
What caused the blaze wasn’t immediately known, and the investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
