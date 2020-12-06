3 people suffer serious injuries after overnight warehouse fire

Fire fighters fought the flames into the night in Pearl City. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | December 6, 2020 at 10:09 AM HST - Updated December 6 at 10:09 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were treated and taken to a hospital following a warehouse fire Saturday night.

Flames ignited in a building along Waihona Street in the Pearl City Industrial Park area around 9 p.m.

Multiple units were dispatched to the two-alarm fire.

HFD said the three people injured — two women in their 40s and a man in his 50s — were trapped inside the building at one point. When they got out, they suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

Fire crews had the flames under control by 10:30 p.m., and full extinguished by 11:45 p.m.

What caused the blaze wasn’t immediately known, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

