Pandemic restrictions force ‘Bows game against San Jose St. back to Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team, once set to fly to California on Wednesday for this weekend’s game against San Jose State, have canceled their flights to the Bay Area.
Due to newly-implemented restrictions imposed in Santa Clara County, where San Jose State’s home stadium is located, the Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday that it was moving the game to Aloha Stadium.
The game is still scheduled to be played Saturday, with a kick off time set for 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
The Santa Clara County ban on team contact sports is slated to last for the next three weeks and will effectively leave the Spartans unable to practice or play games at home. The ban is also impacting the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and the Stanford Cardinal, which compete in the PAC-12 conference at the collegiate level.
Speculation about where the game would be played began immediately after the county announced its decision last weekend, with many speculating that San Jose State would move the game to a different county in California, or even to Las Vegas.
Now, though, the battle for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy is set to go down at Aloha Stadium.
The game will be available for pay-per-view purchase on Spectrum Sports.
