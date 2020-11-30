City to mail out $500 gift cards for groceries, necessities to thousands of Oahu families

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will distribute $500 gift cards to thousands of Oahu families experiencing hardship because of the pandemic.
The gift cards, which will be mailed out starting Dec. 7, can only be used for groceries and other necessities. Alcohol, tobacco, bus passes and gift cards can’t be purchased.
The program is being funded with $3 million in federal CARES Act money.
The city said about 4,000 Oahu families will get the cards. Recipients do not have to apply. Instead, it will go to families who have already received some sort of direct hardship relief from the city.
They’re being urged to use the cards by Dec. 27.
