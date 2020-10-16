Here’s the arrivals breakdown for the launch day of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first day of Hawaii’s much-anticipated traveler testing program saw 8,219 arriving passengers and more than half identified themselves as visitors.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority reports that 3,189 passengers who arrived in Hawaii on Thursday said they were here for “pleasure or vacation.”
Another 74 were in the islands to get married or enjoy a honeymoon.
And about 500 people marked “other” or “other business” when asked for the reason for their visit.
Meanwhile, about 1,600 people said they were in Hawaii to visit friends or relatives.
Nearly 1,300 passengers said they were returning residents and 400 said they were intended residents or members of the military of federal government.
Oahu saw the biggest number of arriving passengers, with nearly 5,000. Maui came in at no. 2 ― with 1,675 arrivals. There were 944 passengers arriving at Kona and 697 flew into Lihue.
State officials have said that about 800 arriving passengers didn’t qualify for an exemption and didn’t get a COVID-19 test before arriving, which means they will have to quarantine for 14 days.
Overall, passengers and state leaders said the first day of the pre-travel testing program was smooth. But some did report confusion about the rules, and there were long lines as some airports.
The program is seen as key to rebooting Hawaii’s tourism industry, which has been all but shut down since March ― when Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine for trans-Pacific travelers went into effect.
Industry officials say the traveler testing program is a start, but tourism is expected to return gradually.
In fact, many hotels the islands remain closed.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association says only about 25% of its members' inventory has reopened. By December, that figure is expected to be about 45%.
