State expects 7,000 incoming passengers on first day of traveler testing program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is expecting 7,000 travelers to arrive in the islands Thursday, on the first day of a traveler testing program that’s still triggering confusion for some.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green confirmed the figure Wednesday night and said Hawaii is ready to welcome travelers back. He also asked for patience as the state works some kinks out of the system.
Under the pre-travel testing program, trans-Pacific travelers who test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of flying to the islands can skip the state’s two-week quarantine.
The state has said trans-Pacific travelers can go to several trusted partners ― such as CVS, Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente ― that have the required test.
But several travelers told Hawaii News Now on Wednesday they were having trouble finding a place to take a test. Others said they couldn’t even get an appointment.
“Every place that we’ve tried has been full," said Hawaii musician Shawn Pimental, who is in California.
“So we ended up driving two hours to Sacramento to get tested as Walgreens over here because that’s the only place where we could get an appointment."
Green, who is overseeing the launch of the program, said things will be “bumpy” at first.
“But anyone who’s coming into Hawaii on the first day of reopening, if we’re being honest, would expect to have a bit of bumpiness," he said.
Meanwhile, the state Transportation Department says it is ready to handle the different types of travelers ― those who have pre-tested and those who haven’t ― starting Thursday.
Here’s a look at the testing and quarantine process that goes into effect at midnight:
- On all islands, trans-Pacific travelers do not have to quarantine if they get a negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival. Only certain types of tests are accepted.
- For those arriving on the Big Island, travelers are required to take an antigen test after arrival. The test will be free to travelers.
- On Oahu, a mobile lab is in the works to test people after they arrive at the Honolulu’s airport.
- And on Kauai or Maui, a post-arrival test is voluntary.
For inter-island travel, meanwhile, you must quarantine for 14 days if you go to the Big Island.
For Kauai and Maui counties, travelers with a negative COVID-19 test won’t need to quarantine.
There is no test or quarantine required before travel to Oahu from any of the other islands.
