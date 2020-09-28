Out of work? Now’s your chance to learn a new trade for free

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve ever wanted to go back to school, now’s your chance.
The University of Hawaii has launched a new program that promises to teach 2,000 people a new trade.
Starting next month, UH will offer nearly 100 different training opportunities, teaching people who’ve lost their jobs because of the pandemic new skills so they can apply for work in other industries.
“I’d like every struggling Oahu resident to look into this program. If they’re unemployed and need to develop skills for another job,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
The program is called Oahu Back to Work. Classes are free. You can sign up here.
“On that website you’ll see nine different categories of workforce training,” said UH Vice President of Community Colleges Erika Lacro.
“Then you can link down to the courses and see exactly what will be offered in those courses.”
Things like technology, business, healthcare and agriculture, just to name a few.
“We’ve been very intentional in the way that we’ve done that, making sure that we’re linking the training and the courses that we have available to jobs that we foresee or that we see open," Lacro said.
Classes will run through the end of the year.
The city is paying for the program with $3 million in CARES Act funding.
