UH to offer free job retraining courses to unemployed workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has partnered with UH community colleges to offer workforce development training to thousands of unemployed workers on Oahu.
The Oahu Back to Work program is funded with $3 million in federal CARES Act dollars.
UH officials hope to offer spots to at least 2,000 people through December, and they are targeting those who have lost their jobs or seen their hours cut because of the pandemic.
For more information on the program, go to OahuBackToWork.com.
The program includes 70 courses in a variety of topics, from construction and cybersecurity to health care and sustainable development.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the program is meant to help people get back on their feet.
“I think about folks at home right now and I think it looks pretty bleak,” he said.
Caldwell added the program will “give people hope.”
