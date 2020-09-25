Family separated by quarantine in Guam mourns the loss of 2 relatives to COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coronavirus is testing the strength of one of Hawaii’s best-known weightlifters.
Chad Ikei and his five children are in a government quarantine facility in Guam, unsure when they’ll get out. They’re separated from his wife, who just lost both her parents to the virus.
When Racquel Dizon-Ikei found out her parents were sick she immediately flew to Guam.
Her father died while she was still in government quarantine. Her mother passed away that same week.
The rest of the Ikei family arrived on the island Sept. 16, but it’s unclear when they’ll be reunited after one of the children tested positive for COVID-19.
“That positive test is a false positive test,” Ikei told HNN in a Zoom interview from his room at the government quarantine facility.
It’s information he’s spent days desperately trying to relay to a judge in Guam.
He says the whole family was infected with the coronavirus back in June but has since recovered. Now he’s is pleading with government officials to test them again.
For the past three days he’s attended online court hearings waiting for his case to be called.
“Sitting by this door for 17 hours,” said Ikei. “And they still haven’t tried our case.”
Meanwhile, his wife ― whose quarantine is complete ― is forced to grieve alone after the coronavirus claimed the lives of both of her parents. Their funeral is Oct. 10.
“All we wanted to do is just bury mom and dad," Ikei said, with tears in his eyes.
“Our biggest fear is we won’t be able to be there for the funeral. And right now it’s so painful. My wife had to endure all this by herself for the last how many days already.”
While the family waits for the court to make its decision, the Olympic weight lifting champion says his children are passing the time the best way they know how.
“My kids are working out two times a day because there’s nothing else to do,” he said.
