Former President Barack Obama endorses Kai Kahele for Congress

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former President Barack Obama is endorsing state Sen. Kai Kahele for Congress.
Obama made the announcement over social media on Friday as part of his second and final slate of endorsements across the nation for 2020.
“I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans' health care and preexisting conditions protections from Republican assault,” Obama said, in a statement.
Kahele said the endorsement is “such an honor” and was proud to be endorsed by “an island son of Hawaii.”
“This means so much to me," Kahele said, in a statement. "I’m excited and hope to bring the values of aloha and hard work to the United States Congress, just like President Obama did to the White House. I’m fired up and ready to go.”
Kahele is running for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, which represents the Neighbor Islands and most of suburban and rural Oahu. Kahele became the front-runner when Tulsi Gabbard announced she wouldn’t run for re-election.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.