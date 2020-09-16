Meadow Gold milk processing equipment, trucks up for auction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meadow Gold shut down its dairy plant in Honolulu in April. Now all of its milk processing equipment and trucks are up for auction.
Global Partners and New Mill Capital says everything including a 20,000-gallon stainless steel silo will be available. There are also commercial refrigerators, refrigerated semi trailers and single-box trucks.
The online auction starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.
