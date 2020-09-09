Changes at USPS trigger concerns of effect on mail-in voting in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As millions of Americans plan to vote by mail this year, including the entire state of Hawaii, the U.S. Postal Service and the Trump administration have come under fire for plans to drastically alter the agency.
Part of the issue is that the USPS is dismantling equipment across the country, on the order of the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. That reportedly includes three Delivery Bar Code Sorter, or DCBS machines here in Hawaii.
USPS said it has stopped the removal of those sorting machines after an uproar of criticism. But the local USPS spokesman has declined to say if the machines in Hawaii have been removed or if they are still operational.
Hawaii News Now has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request and is investigating. HNN also asked for access to the mail room to see the equipment but was denied.
In a statement USPS said in part, “The Postal Service has more than enough capacity, including collection boxes and processing equipment, to handle all election mail this year, which is predicted to amount to less than 2% of total mail volume from mid-September to Election Day.”
This isn’t just about the problems this could cause for our state’s first year of voting by mail. Hawaii’s entire Congressional delegation released a statement just last week, demanding the Postmaster General stop service delays and fully support the Postal Service. It read in part:
“These service delays have the potential of affecting the 120,000 veterans in Hawaii, especially the 50,000 who receive their medication through the mail from the Veteran’s Health Administration. Hawaii’s small business owners, who have already been impacted by COVID-19 are now having to work around delayed supplies or deal with late deliveries to customers.”
The Postmaster General says he’s reducing the number of machines to streamline the USPS and to cut expenses.
