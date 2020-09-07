Schatz urges Gov. Ige to let feds assist with Hilo veterans home outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans State Home in Hilo confirmed Monday that an 8th resident infected with coronavirus has passed away.
The latest death wasn’t included in Monday’s state count, issued by the Department of Health.
58 veterans and 18 employees of the home have now tested positive for the virus, and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz says it’s time for the federal government to step in.
On Sunday, Schatz sent a letter to Gov. Ige, insisting that he ask the Department of Veterans Affairs for help ― saying it’s clear that the state home is “understaffed” and “ill-equipped” to stop the outbreak on its own.
Schatz went on to say he was: “Concerned that the state and county have been too slow to respond to the crisis with the urgency that it demands.”
In a phone interview earlier today Mayor Kim responded to those claims.
“I resent Sen. Schatz making the statement of the county not responding,” he said. “He should do his homework first, in regards to the county requesting an investigation and participation of the state government to review the situation.”
Kim says he had a conversation with Gov. Ige over the weekend and that he’s been assured the state will send a team to Hawaii Island as early as Tuesday.
That team, Mayor Kim says, is expected “to begin a total review of the situation on what’s been happening and what is happening and see what can be done.”
Late this afternoon, Sen. Schatz told Hawaii News Now he was not confident that the situation is under control and that he wants infection prevention specialists from the VA to assist in the response.
